Customers can now visit Ripper and Co in Osborne Road, Southsea on weekdays from 10am to 3pm and immerse themselves in the “Little Tea Shop of Horrors” as they are invited to “escape into Mr Mushnik’s floral tea shop” – but are warned not to feed the plants. Guests can expect homemade cakes, specialist teas and coffees, breakfasts and afternoon teas. An afternoon tea for two costs £27.95 and you can view the menu here.

Writing on social media, a Ripper and Co spokesperson said: “Step in to the little tea shop of horrors as Ripper & Co brings you this adaptation where horror turns floral. Let us tickle your tastebuds bringing you the finest breakfast brunch menu along with amazing teas and coffees. If you’re as hungry as Audrey II then the Little Tea Shop Of Horrors is right up your Skid Row.”

Find out more at www.ripperandco.co.uk.

1 . The Little Tea Shop of Horrors at Ripper and Co Managers Alex Frankland, left, and Naahzat Mozumder have launched The Little Tea Shop of Horrors at Ripper and Co, Osborne Road, SouthseaPicture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

