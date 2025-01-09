Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cherished rock and metal pub has confirmed that it will be undergoing a face-lift over the next week.

The Deco, located in Elm Grove, Southsea, took to Facebook at the start of the month to announce it will be closing its doors.

The closure is due to a ‘much needed’ refurbishment and, as a result, the venue will be closed until January 17. The venue is known for its range of music events that showcase the best of heavy metal, rock and alternative music.

Located in Elm Grove in Southsea, this pub was originally known as The Elms when it was built in the 1930s from a design by A E Cogswell. The pub is currently undergoing a refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps | Google

The Deco took to Facebook to confirm the refurbishment which an initial open date of January 10, but the opening has been postponed until next week.

The Deco’s updated Facebook post said: “Due to some unforeseen circumstances I'm afraid we are going to have to push back our reopening until the 17th of January.

“I know a lot of you can't wait to see what we have in store for you all but we have to make sure it's done right.

“As a result of the delay, the Edgeworld pop-up record store will be moved to Sunday 19th so you'll still have your chance to dig a whole bunch of rare and hard to find vinyl gems.”