Rock, metal and alternative music venue The Deco to undergo 'much needed' refurbishment
The Deco, located in Elm Grove, Southsea, took to Facebook at the start of the month to announce it will be closing its doors.
The closure is due to a ‘much needed’ refurbishment and, as a result, the venue will be closed until January 17. The venue is known for its range of music events that showcase the best of heavy metal, rock and alternative music.
The Deco took to Facebook to confirm the refurbishment which an initial open date of January 10, but the opening has been postponed until next week.
The Deco’s updated Facebook post said: “Due to some unforeseen circumstances I'm afraid we are going to have to push back our reopening until the 17th of January.
“I know a lot of you can't wait to see what we have in store for you all but we have to make sure it's done right.
“As a result of the delay, the Edgeworld pop-up record store will be moved to Sunday 19th so you'll still have your chance to dig a whole bunch of rare and hard to find vinyl gems.”
