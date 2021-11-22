The Boat House Cafe at Gosport Marina

Site owner Premier Marinas has announced that Ed Collison, owner of The Deck, is due to move in on December 4.

The cafe, formerly known as the Boat House Cafe and popular for its waterside location and great views, closed on September 30 after 11 years with the same owner.

Its owner Annie Kettle posted on Facebook: ‘I cannot thank my fantastic, dedicated and faithful team who have worked tirelessly over the years.

Ed Collison Picture: Sarah Standing (300321-5856)

‘Thank you to The Boathouse regulars what a pleasure to see you daily, weekly year after year - we couldn’t have done it without you!

‘I am full of gratitude, it’s been a privilege.’

The closure was met with much sadness from the Gosport community with more than 200 comments on the post.

However, hopes have been revived that good quality food and service will once again return to the unique venue.

Ed, from Emsworth opened The Deck restaurant in Emsworth Yacht Harbour in 2016, turning a cafe into a seafood restaurant.

Since then he has expanded – with a brief foray in Wickham at Cheasapeake Mill which closed earlier this year and with mobile catering trailers in five locations in Emsworth, Wickham and Thorney Island.

The Deck at The Boat House restaurant will replace the former Boat House Café, and after a refit and refurbishment, will serve an all-day restaurant menu with a focus on fresh seafood.

Ed, 26, said: ‘We’ve been running The Deck in Emsworth Marina for the past five and a half years and have a great team.

‘Our mission is to deliver everything with excellence and to the highest standard. The Deck was recently named one of Trip Advisor’s top 10 restaurants in the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take The Deck at the Boat House.

‘We will be working with our current suppliers for fresh fish including Johnsons Enterprises which is a local business in Portsmouth.

‘Having completed a full circumnavigation on Clipper round the world yacht race in 2013/14 at the age of 18 years old, it is rewarding to be creating an outlet in the same marina as the Clipper fleet.’