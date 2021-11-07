Multi-million pound plan will see 70 homes plus luxury facilities and restaurant built at Gosport Marina

Premier Marinas' plan for Gosport Marina

Gosport Borough Council approved the plans, which also includes outline permission for 70 homes, by site owner Premier Marinas last week.

The approved masterplan incorporates the whole site and includes a landmark facilities building which will house a marina reception and office, luxury shower rooms and a new berth holder’s lounge.

This new building overlooking Portsmouth Harbour will also provide a new home for the onsite restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Marina manager Jonathan Walcroft said: ‘The new building will be an incredible asset to the marina and demonstrates our focus in providing the very best facilities for our berth holders and visitors.

‘The plans also reflects Premier’s ongoing commitment to investing in the regeneration of Gosport – the development will bring significant benefits to the local community including supporting the creation of new jobs. I am excited we are creating a marina fit for the future!’

The plans include the refurbishment and extension of the commercial building, occupied by STS Defence, securing skilled employment in Gosport.

It also will see the dry stack relocated and landscaping improvements to the car parking and boat storage areas.

The news has been welcomed by Mark Bowden, the CEO of Portsmouth Harbour Marine, a community interest company that works to encourage local young people to take up water sports and marine careers especially in Portsmouth and Gosport.

He said: ‘Personally, I think it is good for Gosport. It tidies up an area that’s not very attractive and will bring investment, and that’s got to be a good thing.

‘Portsmouth Harbour Marine is all about creating awareness for local young people and attracting them to the industry, this sort of development makes Gosport more attractive.’

This latest news follows the closure of Gosport restaurant Trinity’s at The Lightship, which was housed inside a lightship at the marina.

Last month it was also revealed that Gosport Borough Council was inviting developers to put in offers to buy the nearby bus station.