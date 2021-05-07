Salmon, asparagus with yoghurt and chive oil | Recipe of the week

Salmon, charred asparagus, yoghurt and chive oil by Lawrence Murphy

Ingredients, serves four

4 portions salmon; 2 bunches asparagus; 1 large shallot, finely chopped; 100ml white wine; 200ml double cream; handful of baby spinach; bunch chives; 125ml olive oil (not extra virgin); pinch sea salt; 100ml Greek yoghurt; 20ml olive oil; pinch salt; juice half lime

Method

1. Sprinkle the salmon with a good pinch of salt and leave for at least 2 hours in the fridge.

2. Make the asparagus sauce – take the woody bottoms off the spears. Cut the tops to about 5cm long and keep for later. You are left with the middle to make the sauce.

3. Cook the shallot in butter in a saucepan for 3 minutes. Add the wine and reduce by half. Now add the cream and chopped asparagus middle. Cook on a low heat until the asparagus is tender. Let it stand for 10 minutes before liquidising with the spinach. Pass through a fine sieve and cool. Keep in the fridge.

4. Liquidise the oil, salt and chive. Allow the oil to drain through a muslin cloth. Store in the fridge.

5. Mix the yoghurt, oil, lime juice and salt together. If it’s too thick add a little water then store in the fridge.

6. When you are ready to cook – dab the fish on kitchen towel and pan-fry skin-side down. Then transfer to a hot oven, 200C for 8/9 minutes

7. Griddle the asparagus spears, season lightly.

8. Warm the sauce in a saucepan. Taste and season. Spoon on to four hot plates. Place the asparagus spears on to the sauce and spoon around the yoghurt and chive oil.