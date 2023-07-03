Belmont Kitchen opened last month in Belmont Grove by local entrepreneur Nas Islam – and now he has also taken over a tapas restaurant and bar which is situated in the unit next door.

Nas said: ‘I’ve been around the area and seen a lot of potential. Especially with the new co-op nearby – it has driven more attention to this area. I thought I could bring something new to the area for people to come and have breakfast.’

Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen and Carvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing

Belmont offers a range of ‘classic’ breakfasts such as the full English, jacket potatoes, paninis, and omelettes alongside coffee to drink in or take away. As the business expands, its menu will grow to include dishes such as a Sunday roast.

Nas now also manages Carvalho’s Kitchen – next door to Belmont – and has reinvented its menu, drawing from his own cultural background and experience in the food and drinks market.

He added: ‘I’ve been in this business since I was 18 or 19 and I’m 37 now so I’ve got quite a lot of experience. I kept the name thinking “I’m going to bring it back to life”. We’ve done tapas, cocktails and drinks and we’ve got a beautiful garden. We’ve got a lot to offer.’ Nas described the new Carvalho’s menu as ‘international tapas’ influenced by Indian cuisine and other cultures.

Belmont Kitchen in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Picture: Sarah Standing

You can find more about Belmont Kitchen on its Facebook page.

Belmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Verity Hughes from Bedhampton with her mum Sheila Geer and son Carter (14 months old). Picture: Sarah Standing