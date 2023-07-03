News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New cafe Belmont Kitchen opens in Bedhampton - as owner takes over neighbouring tapas restaurant Carvalho’s Kitchen

A new Bedhampton cafe has been a hit with its customer selling traditional breakfast and lunch dishes – and now its owner has revamped an adjoining restaurant to make sure there is even more on the menu.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 21:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 21:40 BST

Belmont Kitchen opened last month in Belmont Grove by local entrepreneur Nas Islam – and now he has also taken over a tapas restaurant and bar which is situated in the unit next door.

NOW READ: Food hygiene ratings - How 22 places selling food scored in June

Nas said: ‘I’ve been around the area and seen a lot of potential. Especially with the new co-op nearby – it has driven more attention to this area. I thought I could bring something new to the area for people to come and have breakfast.’

Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen and Carvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah StandingPictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen and Carvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing
Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen and Carvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belmont offers a range of ‘classic’ breakfasts such as the full English, jacket potatoes, paninis, and omelettes alongside coffee to drink in or take away. As the business expands, its menu will grow to include dishes such as a Sunday roast.

Nas now also manages Carvalho’s Kitchen – next door to Belmont – and has reinvented its menu, drawing from his own cultural background and experience in the food and drinks market.

NOW READ: Here are 13 of the best pubs with beer gardens

He added: ‘I’ve been in this business since I was 18 or 19 and I’m 37 now so I’ve got quite a lot of experience. I kept the name thinking “I’m going to bring it back to life”. We’ve done tapas, cocktails and drinks and we’ve got a beautiful garden. We’ve got a lot to offer.’ Nas described the new Carvalho’s menu as ‘international tapas’ influenced by Indian cuisine and other cultures.

Belmont Kitchen in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Picture: Sarah StandingBelmont Kitchen in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Picture: Sarah Standing
Belmont Kitchen in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Picture: Sarah Standing

You can find more about Belmont Kitchen on its Facebook page.

Belmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Verity Hughes from Bedhampton with her mum Sheila Geer and son Carter (14 months old). Picture: Sarah StandingBelmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Verity Hughes from Bedhampton with her mum Sheila Geer and son Carter (14 months old). Picture: Sarah Standing
Belmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Verity Hughes from Bedhampton with her mum Sheila Geer and son Carter (14 months old). Picture: Sarah Standing
Belmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Owner Naz Islam with staff Natalia Zalikowska, James Laparle, Kirsten Williams and Mahbubur Rahman. Picture: Sarah StandingBelmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Owner Naz Islam with staff Natalia Zalikowska, James Laparle, Kirsten Williams and Mahbubur Rahman. Picture: Sarah Standing
Belmont Kitchen officially opened in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton on Sunday, June 18. Pictured is: (l-r) Owner Naz Islam with staff Natalia Zalikowska, James Laparle, Kirsten Williams and Mahbubur Rahman. Picture: Sarah Standing
Related topics:BedhamptonFood hygiene ratingsSunday roast