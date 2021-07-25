Sea bass, chilli, coriander and lime | Recipe of the week

Sea bass, chilli, coriander and lime by Lawrence Murphy

This practice means that your charcoal comes from the local area and hasn’t been flown thousands of miles from rain forests.

The wood for the charcoal comes from traditional coppicing where trees are cut back to encourage growth and wildlife.

Not only is this a local practice but the charcoal is easy to light and gives your food a lovely smokey flavour with none of the chemical taste of briquettes or self-lighting coal.

It’s an ideal smoke when you have delicate meats or fish to cook.

In this recipe I use aluminium foil to act as a tray to stop the fish sticking, allowing the smoke to surround the fish when the lid of the barbecue in on.

Ingredients, for 2

400g fillet of sea bass

30ml soy sauce

1 clove garlic finely sliced

1 green chilli finely sliced

Teaspoon coriander seed

Tablespoon mirin or dry sherry

Juice of half a lime

Method

1. Score the fish on the skin side and lay on a piece of aluminium foil.

2. Turn the side of the foil up to create a tray.

3. Mix all the other ingredients together except the lime juice and pour over the fish. Let it sit for 10 minutes.

4. Lay the fish in the foil over your hot coals for approximately 10-to-12 minutes until cooked.

5. Spoon over the lime juice to serve.

