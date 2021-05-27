Sea Bass with saffron orange sauce | Recipe of the week
Wild sea bass is now allowed to be caught in the UK after a short period of time when fishing for this fantastic fish was banned to bolster the stocks.
Line-caught sea bass is one of the finest fish to eat with its sweet, clean taste and firm white flesh.
Chichester Harbour is a renowned area for sea bass because of the shallow water where the fish come to breed.
Sea bass are prolific hunters and are known as ‘the wolf of the sea’ in France. They like to eat small fish and crabs which gives some reason to the taste of the fish itself.
This dish is quite simple to prepare but looks stunning for a special occasion and uses local asparagus.
Ingredients, serves 4
4 fillets of sea bass
2 oranges
Juice of half a lemon
2 shallots finely diced
100ml white wine
Pinch saffron
125ml olive oil
Pinch xanthan gum
Sea salt
Bunch asparagus, bottom woody part removed
Bunch spring onions, cleaned and split
Half-cucumber, peeled and diced
Method
1. Make the sauce by putting the zest and juice of the oranges in a saucepan. Add the lemon, shallots, white wine, saffron olive oil and xanthan gum and bring to a boil. Simmer for 8 minutes and then liquidise. Season to taste and keep warm.
2. Fry the sea bass skin side down for 6 minutes on a medium heat and turn over to finish cooking for another 3 minutes
3. Heat a knob of butter in a saucepan and when bubbling add the asparagus cook for 2 minutes and then add the spring onion and cucumber cook for another 2 minutes.
4. Spoon the sauce onto 4 plates and arrange the vegetables on top.
5. Place the sea bass on top of the vegetables to serve.