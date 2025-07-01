'Shock' as landlords at The Hampshire Rose announce departure with pub's future unknown
The landlords at The Hampshire Rose, located in London Road, have taken to social media to announce they will be leaving the pub next weekend after running the site for the past two years.
The post has highlighted the uncertain future at the pub with the current management unsure whether anyone will be taking over the venue.
The Facebook post said: “We would like to let everyone know as from the Sunday 13th July, we will be leaving The Hampshire Rose.
“We can imagine this will probably shock a lot of people and thankyou for all your continued support throughout the two years we have been here. We will be open still until the 13th, and the kitchen will still be open.
“All bookings in the near future will be contacted and deposits returned. We are unsure if anyone else is taking over the premises. If they do we will be sure to pass all details on of any events booked in.
“Thank you again. The Hampshire Rose Team.”
The Hampshire Rose admin have also commented on the post saying: “It's not a decision we wanted.”
The pub is part of Stonegate Group which has been contacted for a comment.
