‘Shock’ as the landlords at a popular pub have announced they will be leaving after two years.

The landlords at The Hampshire Rose, located in London Road, have taken to social media to announce they will be leaving the pub next weekend after running the site for the past two years.

The Facebook post said: “We would like to let everyone know as from the Sunday 13th July, we will be leaving The Hampshire Rose.

“We can imagine this will probably shock a lot of people and thankyou for all your continued support throughout the two years we have been here. We will be open still until the 13th, and the kitchen will still be open.

“Thank you again. The Hampshire Rose Team.”

The Hampshire Rose admin have also commented on the post saying: “It's not a decision we wanted.”

The pub is part of Stonegate Group which has been contacted for a comment.