Shoppers are going wild for these tubs of Christmas chocolate at Tesco

Everyone knows the festive period is a time for decadence and stuffing your face with plenty of treats.

From boxes of celebrations to selection boxes and of course advent calendars, you will have lots of options in the coming months if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

Tesco in Fratton. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco have taken things up another level for 2021 and is already selling tins of Lindt Lindor chocolates.

The product has been spotted for sale in the Tesco Extra in Fratton – as well as in other parts of the country.

Inside the tin there are an assortment of different Lindor chocolates – with the box boasting ‘now with 36 truffles’.

Lindt Lindor chocolate tub

The tubs are on sale for £10 and can be found in the seasonal aisle of Tesco.

Shoppers are already going wild for the Lindor tins.

After the Instagram account New Foods UK shared an image of one of the tubs with its 250,000 followers, there was lots of excitement in the comments.

One person tagged a friend and wrote: ‘We need this.’

Another added: ‘After this week, I need 1,000 of these.’

One wrote: ‘This would make so many people happy with Christmas.’

One user added: ‘Do I smell a Christmas treat.’

