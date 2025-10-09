Whiteley 'thrilled' to showcase independent businesses and producers with farmers market launch

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 11:23 BST
Foodies will rejoice over the exciting launch of a new farmers market.

Whiteley Shopping Centre has announced it will be welcoming local producers and businesses on Sunday, October 12 for its brand new farmers market.

Showcasing a variety of businesses, the market, which will run on the second Sunday of every month between 10am and 2pm, will offer a range of seasonal treats to tuck into.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Whiteley placeholder image
Whiteley

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Whiteley, and we’re thrilled to launch a Farmers Market that brings people together.

“This new monthly event is not only a great day out for families, but also a wonderful opportunity to support local producers, makers and growers.

“We can’t wait to see Whiteley buzzing with shoppers enjoying the very best of Hampshire.”

Artisan breads, liqueurs, honey wines, homemade brownies, plus a changing line-up of stallholders including Honey Bee Happy, Beres Bakes, The Homemade Brownie Company and The River Test Distillery can be expected from the market.

The stalls can be found in the Market Square Carpark, and for more information, click here.

Related topics:HampshireWhiteley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice