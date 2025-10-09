Whiteley 'thrilled' to showcase independent businesses and producers with farmers market launch
Whiteley Shopping Centre has announced it will be welcoming local producers and businesses on Sunday, October 12 for its brand new farmers market.
Showcasing a variety of businesses, the market, which will run on the second Sunday of every month between 10am and 2pm, will offer a range of seasonal treats to tuck into.
Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Whiteley, and we’re thrilled to launch a Farmers Market that brings people together.
“This new monthly event is not only a great day out for families, but also a wonderful opportunity to support local producers, makers and growers.
“We can’t wait to see Whiteley buzzing with shoppers enjoying the very best of Hampshire.”
Artisan breads, liqueurs, honey wines, homemade brownies, plus a changing line-up of stallholders including Honey Bee Happy, Beres Bakes, The Homemade Brownie Company and The River Test Distillery can be expected from the market.