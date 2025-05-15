The South Downs Food Festival is back for 2025, set once again in the stunning grounds of Stansted Park.

Taking place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June from 10.30am to 5pm, this year’s event promises a vibrant weekend of top-quality food, drink, and entertainment — with the support of an exciting new line-up of chefs, producers and activities.

The festival will champion food in season, from locally grown asparagus and strawberries to chalk stream crayfish & trout, and wild muntjac venison to foraged fennel. Local produce will be prepared and cooked using global influences, from Maori lamb to Sri Lankan pork BBQ for a truly inspirational weekend of food and drink.

Festival-goers can look forward to a rich celebration of regional produce, culinary creativity, family fun and thought-provoking discussions, thanks to the backing of Le Creuset, Lexus, Hambledon Vineyards, Bedales School, Vulcanus Grills, Thermomix, and Barfoots. Their involvement marks the continued growth of the festival, now firmly established as a must-visit destination for food lovers across the South Downs and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to have such a strong and diverse group of chefs, producers and sponsors on board,” said Johnny Grey, Festival Director.

“Each partner brings something unique — from luxury cookware and cutting-edge tech to world-class wines and forward-thinking education. Together, they’re helping us raise the bar for visitors, chefs, and exhibitors alike.”

Festival Highlights for 2025 Include:

Le Creuset Marquee : Thoughtful talks and panels on Regional Food and Food Education, featuring Radio 4’s The Food Programme presenter Dan Saladino , Thomasina Miers , and Michelin-starred chefs.

: Thoughtful talks and panels on Regional Food and Food Education, featuring Radio 4’s The Food Programme presenter , , and Michelin-starred chefs. Live Demos : spotlighting Hampshire’s best seasonal produce, presented by leading local chefs and South Downs food producers.

: spotlighting Hampshire’s best seasonal produce, presented by leading local chefs and South Downs food producers. Live Fire Cooking : BBQ experts including Matthew Burgess and the BBQ Lads showcase their skills on cutting-edge Vulcanus Grills and Big Green Eggs .

: BBQ experts including and the showcase their skills on cutting-edge and . Hambledon Vineyards Bar : A refined space offering award-winning sparkling wines paired with local delicacies.

: A refined space offering award-winning sparkling wines paired with local delicacies. Interactive Thermomix Kitchen : Hands-on sessions bringing culinary tech into family kitchens.

: Hands-on sessions bringing culinary tech into family kitchens. Lexus Pavilion: Explore the latest Lexus models while enjoying live jazz, blending sustainable luxury with musical flair.

Festival partner Hampshire Fare is proud to support this celebration of the region’s outstanding food and drink.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in the South Downs Food Festival – it’s a natural fit for Hampshire Fare and a brilliant platform for our members to shine,” said Natasha Dochniak, Commercial Manager at Hampshire Fare.

“I’m especially looking forward to compering the Cookery Theatre — where visitors can watch top chefs in action, hear the stories behind our amazing producers, and taste the passion that defines Hampshire’s food scene.”

A True Feast for the Senses

This year’s street food lineup brings the best of Hampshire and Sussex together with global influences — from Mexican tacos and Vietnamese banh mi to smoky brisket, hog roasts, Wagyu burgers, sushi, and handmade fishcakes. Wash it all down with top-tier English sparkling wine, ales, and ciders.

With a curated producers’ market, family-friendly entertainment, local food heroes, and live music all weekend, the South Downs Food Festival 2025 is set to deliver an unforgettable experience — all while supporting Rowans Hospice, our chosen charity partner.

Tickets are on sale now at www.southdownsfoodfestival.com