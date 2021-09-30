Co-owner, Paul Mulholland at Scotts Tap and Keller Picture: Habibur Rahman

Scotts Tap & Keller, in King Street, opened after 18 months of delays and hard work in transforming the site, which used to be restaurant Kitsch N D’or.

More than £85,000 has been invested to turn the site into a boutique bar offering a global range of beers, according to co-owner, Paul Mulholland.

And the pub is already drawing in former visitors who remember the site when it was the popular pre-club haunt, Scott’s Bar, with the venue’s new name paying homage to the site’s history.

Paul Mulholland at Scotts Tap and Keller Picture: Habibur Rahman

Businessman Paul, who also helps run the King Street Tavern next door, and The Druid’s Arms in Fratton, said: ‘We’ve already had people coming in who remember when it was Scott’s Bar in the 1980s.

‘They remember it when it was a bit bigger.

‘But the opening has gone really well – bookings have been coming in thick and fast.’

Scotts Tap and Keller Picture: Habibur Rahman

Scotts Tap & Keller has more than 100 beers on offer from all over the world, ranging from locally-sourced beers from Gosport brewery Fallen Acorn to ales from San Diego-based Belching Beaver brewery.

As well as the extensive beer range, the pub is offering a German wurst menu with the sausages sourced from Munich.

Now Paul hopes it will join other recently launched ventures like Carter & Co in Great Southsea Street in turning the Elm Grove area into a hot-spot for those looking for a bar-hoping night out.

The 60-year-old said: ‘It’s about re-establishing this area as a social destination. Going back to the 1980s this was a go-to destination.

‘The more (venues) there are in this area, the better for everyone. We hope that Carter and Co is a resounding success.’

The pub has a range of events planned for the near future, including an upcoming Oktoberfest and a series of spirit tasting evenings.

The ‘exciting’ plans for the pub come after a stressful two years for Paul and his business partner Sean Marshall.

Paul said: ‘The big problem that we had was supplies. I spent two days trying to source a supplier that could get us 28 bar stools.

‘Everything was delays and delays. It’s not been easy.’

