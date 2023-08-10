The Akash Restaurant in Albert Road, Southsea held a fundraising night for the 'Pompey Parklets' scheme on Tuesday, August 8. The campaign - kick-started by councillor Charlotte Gerada - aims to increase “street greening” and encourage walking or cycling to reduce pollution in Portsmouth.

The evening consisted of a performance from singer Sienna-Paul, along with a raffle and auction. Among the items auctioned off was a signed Portsmouth Football Club shirt which - raised a total of £480. The shirt was bought by a friend of Gary Barton, an Akash "superfan" who invited sixteen of his friends to the event.

The event heped to raise more than £3,000.

Restaurant co-owner Faz Ahmed said: "Gary played a big part in making the evening lively and memorable. The atmosphere just wouldn't have been the same without him - or the grand finale performance by the wonderful Drumnation."

Anong the guests were Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Tom Coles and Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles.

Cllr Tom Coles added: "Myself and the Lady Mayoress had a great evening. It was brilliant seeing so many people give their time for a cause which will improve green spaces throughout the city.

Singer Sienna-Paul at the fundraiser.

"My thanks also to Faz and the Akash for their continuing dedication in supporting the Portsmouth community." £1,190 was raised through ticket sales and the auction – and the amount was tripled to £3,570 through the crowdfunder.

Parklets are small community spaces which are made from under-used urban spaces and often feature benches, community libraries and planters.