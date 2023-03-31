Application for new Portsmouth parklet resubmitted - and will be debated later this year
The group behind the planned ‘parklet’ project in Highland Road have said they are still on track for a summer opening, despite having to resubmit their planning application.
Pompey Parklets submitted its application before Christmas but withdrew it earlier in March after being told by city council planners that they had filed it under the wrong category.
Unlike the first project, which was installed in Albert Road in October, the second, larger scheme, requires planning permission. The temporary parklet will be made up of planters, public seating, pergolas and cycle parking built on the on-street parking spaces outside Goulds Jewellers, Broadway Coffee Roasters and Top Marks.
Grants of £10,000 from Sport England and £15,000 from British Airways have also been received, alongside a fundraising campaign.
Councillor Charlotte Gerada, a member of the group set up to ‘liven up’ urban areas of the city, said the need to resubmit the application would not delay progress.
A decision will be made in May.