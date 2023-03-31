News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Application for new Portsmouth parklet resubmitted - and will be debated later this year

The group behind the planned ‘parklet’ project in Highland Road have said they are still on track for a summer opening, despite having to resubmit their planning application.

By Josh Wright
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:47 BST

Pompey Parklets submitted its application before Christmas but withdrew it earlier in March after being told by city council planners that they had filed it under the wrong category.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth parking charges to be increased next week - where prices are going up and when

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unlike the first project, which was installed in Albert Road in October, the second, larger scheme, requires planning permission. The temporary parklet will be made up of planters, public seating, pergolas and cycle parking built on the on-street parking spaces outside Goulds Jewellers, Broadway Coffee Roasters and Top Marks.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr. Hugh Mason who officially unveiled the first Parklet in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (201022-5000)
The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr. Hugh Mason who officially unveiled the first Parklet in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (201022-5000)
The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr. Hugh Mason who officially unveiled the first Parklet in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (201022-5000)
Most Popular

Grants of £10,000 from Sport England and £15,000 from British Airways have also been received, alongside a fundraising campaign.

Councillor Charlotte Gerada, a member of the group set up to ‘liven up’ urban areas of the city, said the need to resubmit the application would not delay progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A decision will be made in May.

PortsmouthBritish Airways