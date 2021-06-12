Euro 2020 flags at The Shepherds Crook pub, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110621-48)

The Shepherds Crook in Goldsmith Avenue has been decked out in national flags to get punters in the mood for the four-week football tournament .

The competition kicked off last night with Italy triumphing 3-0 over Turkey.

England will take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supervisor Kara Horsburgh and general manager Lawrence Hall get behind England at The Shepherds Crook pub, Fratton, for Euro 2020 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110621-45)

Pub manager Lawrence Hall says its great to celebrate normal life returning by going the ‘extra’ mile for the football.

Lawrence said: ‘We’ve got decorations up everywhere. We’ve got flags all over the front and back gardens, and all over inside.

‘Historically we have done this, we are trying to give an extra push this year with our renovations, trying to make the pub look extra, extra nice.’

Euro 2020 flags at The Shepherds Crook pub, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110621-47)

The pub will be screening all 51 fixture of Euro 2020 – and manager Lawrence has ordered in 50 per cent more beer for when punters can enjoy bar service resuming on June 21.

He said: ‘Obviously it’s been a really challenging time for everyone within the industry, not just us. It’s really, really important people go out and support their local pub, because they will have had a horrible 12 months.

‘Hopefully we’re out the other side of it now and people can come down have a really good time.’

The pub, which has 114-person capacity in its beer garden, is running a number of deals across the competition, including four cocktails for £20.

Supervisor Kara Horsburgh and general manager Lawrence Hall get behind England at The Shepherds Crook pub, Fratton, for Euro 2020 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110621-49)

It follows a £100,000 refurbishment in March, with the pub saving a piece of Portsmouth FC history as it found a home for a former Fratton Park floodlight.

The historic pub continues to serve a selection of pies from Pieminister, and plans to host a series of barbecues when match days return, as well as install a pizza oven onsite.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron