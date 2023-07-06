A Southsea Victorian pub, restored by a local antique dealer, is set to re-open under new management.

The Eldon Arms, in Eldon Street, has been taken over by three business partners with experience running businesses in the area. The pub, which has been closed for the past three months, is now in the hands of antique dealer Razvan Ionascu, pub landlord Ross Macinally and restauranteur Carlo Vaccaro. The trio are renting the premises from UK chain The Stonegate Group.

Razvan runs Sally Antiques in Old Portsmouth, Ross owns the Jolly Sailor in Southsea and Carlo’s family run numerous restaurants in the area including O Sole Mio in Port Solent. The pub will officially welcome customers back inside from midday on Sunday, July 9 with music from a DJ to kick off the celebration.

Ross said: ‘We've cleaned it and brought it back to life. I remember this place as being a family hub where people use to love to eat and spend time in the garden. There were various pub games and the atmosphere was always very friendly.’ Razvan said he remembers going to the Eldon with friends when he was younger and having a great time because it was a welcoming and inclusive place.

Razvan added: ‘We encourage everyone who loves their local pubs and local history to support us in our endeavour of saving this great pub and getting it back to where it used to be. We want it to be again an inclusive place where people of all ages have a good time and make friends. We are gradually opening it, first for four days a week, and then will add more, so please check our website and social media pages. Our prices on food and drinks will be affordable to everyone.’

Among the promotional deals on offer is Fosters at £3.80 a pint, with other beers ranging between £4.30 and £5 for a draft pint.’ As part of the extensive refurbishment, the pubs large beer garden has been spruced up so customers can enjoy their beverages outside during summer. You can explore the new Eldon Arms menu, created by Carlo, here: www.eldonarms.co.uk.

