Take a look at 14 of the most romantic spots in Hampshire, according to SquareMeal:
1. Romantic Restaurants
Photo: The News
2. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth
36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide and it is a very popular choice amongst locals. SquareMeal said: "Set smack beside the small cobbled quayside & old cottages overlooking the harbour, this 17th-century building comes with a surprisingly modish interior." Photo: Google Street View
3. The Alchemist, Gunwharf Quays
SquareMeal said: "Restaurant and cocktail bar The Alchemist is renowned for its signature serves, expert mixology and theatrical flourishes, a combination that’s clearly proving popular with the people." Photo: -
4. Sakura, Portsmouth
SquareMeal has recognised Sakura as one of the best food spots in Portsmouth. It said: "Ideally-located on Albert Road, Sakura knocks out superb sushi in a room that looks like it’s stepped straight out of 1960’s Tokyo." Pictured: Staff, Rachael Khoo, Lisa Lee, Stephente Yuen, Annie Ong and Chin Lee Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
