SquareMeal lists 14 remarkably 'romantic restaurants perfect for date night in Hampshire

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:48 BST
Trying to find a restaurant can be hard, especially if you are looking for the perfect date night spot.

To make your life easier, we have compiled a list of 14 romantic restaurants in Hampshire that are worth a visit this year based on suggestions from SquareMeal. From Maya in Southsea to 36 On The Quay in Emsworth, the area is home to some absolutely sensational restaurants and bars.

SquareMeal is an independent guide that showcases some of the best food and drink spots across the UK and it features up-to-date reviews for over 7,000 venues.

Take a look at 14 of the most romantic spots in Hampshire, according to SquareMeal:

1. Romantic Restaurants

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide and it is a very popular choice amongst locals. SquareMeal said: "Set smack beside the small cobbled quayside & old cottages overlooking the harbour, this 17th-century building comes with a surprisingly modish interior."

2. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide and it is a very popular choice amongst locals. SquareMeal said: "Set smack beside the small cobbled quayside & old cottages overlooking the harbour, this 17th-century building comes with a surprisingly modish interior." Photo: Google Street View

SquareMeal said: "Restaurant and cocktail bar The Alchemist is renowned for its signature serves, expert mixology and theatrical flourishes, a combination that’s clearly proving popular with the people."

3. The Alchemist, Gunwharf Quays

SquareMeal said: "Restaurant and cocktail bar The Alchemist is renowned for its signature serves, expert mixology and theatrical flourishes, a combination that’s clearly proving popular with the people." Photo: -

SquareMeal has recognised Sakura as one of the best food spots in Portsmouth. It said: "Ideally-located on Albert Road, Sakura knocks out superb sushi in a room that looks like it’s stepped straight out of 1960’s Tokyo." Pictured: Staff, Rachael Khoo, Lisa Lee, Stephente Yuen, Annie Ong and Chin Lee Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Sakura, Portsmouth

SquareMeal has recognised Sakura as one of the best food spots in Portsmouth. It said: "Ideally-located on Albert Road, Sakura knocks out superb sushi in a room that looks like it’s stepped straight out of 1960’s Tokyo." Pictured: Staff, Rachael Khoo, Lisa Lee, Stephente Yuen, Annie Ong and Chin Lee Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Related topics:HampshireSouthseaEmsworth
News you can trust since 1877
