The popular coffee chain will be adding new festive flavours this year, alongside old favourites customers know and love.

People will soon be getting their hands on those famous red cups again as Starbucks is launching the new drinks on November 4.

Among the new drinks being added to the menu is a fudge brownie hot chocolate.

Starbucks holiday cups. Picture: Starbucks/Connor Surdi

It is a chocolatey dessert in a cup, as the drink uses Starbucks’ signature mocha with a rich biscuit sauce and milk to give a strong brownie flavour.

Topped with mocha whipped cream, mocha drizzle and a fudge sprinkle topping, its definitely a decadent addition to the Starbucks menu.

Customers also get to try the caramel waffle latte for the first time.

Starbucks festive drinks are back. Picture: Starbucks/Connor Surdi

The drink contains Starbucks’ well-known espresso, steamed milk and warming winter waffle sauce, topped with a stroopwafel flavoured caramel waffle crunch and caramel whipped cream.

This luxurious flavour can also be enjoyed as a Frappucchino.

Starbucks drinkers can also enjoy their traditional favourites to warm themselves up this winter.

The toffee nut latte, gingerbread latte and eggnog latte return to the menu, and are also available as iced coffees.

Drinks from the Christmas menu can be bought in store or through delivery apps such as Just Eat, Deliveroo and UberEats.

