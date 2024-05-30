Taylor Wimpey gives boost to Fareham foodbank and the Southampton Sunday Lunch project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has donated £250 to Fareham Foodbank in Fareham and £250 to the Southampton Sunday Lunch Project in Southampton to continue its ongoing support for charities that provide essential cost of living support in the Hampshire area.

Fareham Foodbank, local to the housebuilder’s Bramley Park development in Warsash, provides essential food and products to hundreds of people in need in and around Fareham every month.

Claire Johnson, Fareham Foodbank Co-ordinator, said: “We often hear about how food banks are a lifeline for many people who are struggling. We are continuing to see an increase in the number of households in need in our local community. Without the support of local companies and groups such as Taylor Wimpey, we wouldn’t be able to meet this growing need. We are so grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support and for making this donation.”

The Southampton Sunday Lunch Project has two centres in Southampton, both local to Taylor Wimpey’s Bramley Park development. Every Sunday, each centre hosts a ‘sit down’ lunch where those in need can receive unlimited tea and coffee, a hot meal, clothes and a takeaway bag for the week. The charity is run by over 100 volunteers and serves around 120 meals every week across its two centres.

Southampton Sunday Lunch Project's Team 7 at St Denys

The Southampton Sunday Lunch Project has just won the King’s Award for Voluntary Service and is one of only four charities in Hampshire to have been chosen for this award which was presented on behalf of His Majesty Charles III on 24th April 2024.

Valerie Laurent, Chair of the Southampton Sunday Lunch Project, said: “​​Taylor Wimpey has been amazing in facilitating this wonderful donation which enables us to continue providing a hot three course meal for those often in desperate need. Some of our clients are homeless and others are in various difficult circumstances or are very lonely, and we’re able to offer them warmth and support during this time and give them takeaways to help in the coming week ahead.

“All of this involves costs that we absolutely rely on donations to support as we have no formal funding. I would like again to offer my sincere thanks to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation.”

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “As the cost of living crisis continues, it can be a difficult time for many, so charities such as Fareham Foodbank and the Southampton Sunday Lunch Project are essential for ensuring local families and individuals have the support they need. We are delighted to be able to donate towards these charities to provide essential items to those in need during this difficult time.”

Claire Johnson at Fareham Foodbank

Further information about Fareham Foodbank can be found at https://fareham.foodbank.org.uk/

Further information about the Southampton Sunday Lunch Project can be found at https://www.southamptonsundaylunch.org.uk/