Ten Wetherspoons to host exciting 12-day beer festival showcasing huge selection
From March 5, a 12-day beer festival will be gracing some of the Wetherspoon sites.
A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be showcased during the beer festival.
The participating pubs are: The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, The John Jacques and The Sir John Baker. These Portsmouth pubs will be joined by Sir Alec Rose, The First Post, The Crown Inn, The Star, The Parchment Makers, The Lord Palmerston and The Denmead Queen.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.
Some of the beers will include Hey Pal, Estuary Session Ale, Wallaby, Alpha Female, Loopy Loo, Chase the Sun, Cherry Nice, Queen of Hearts and more.
