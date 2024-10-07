TGI Fridays announces closure of 35 restaurants with Fareham and Southampton sites spared

Two Hampshire TGI Fridays sites will remain open following the announcement that 35 venues will close immediately.

TGI Fridays in Fareham and Southampton will remain open following a ‘rescue deal’ which can resulted in more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs.

Breal Capital and Calveton UK have acquired 51 restaurants after the group’s previous operator fell into administration.

Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Fridays UK, said: “The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole.

A total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PAA total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PA
A total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PA | PA

“We are devastated for our colleagues who will be leaving TGIs and thank them for their loyalty and contribution during their time with us.

“We are doing everything possible to retain our team and support those impacted.”

The restaurants that have been spared will save 2,400 jobs across the restaurant group. The 35 restaurants have been closed immediately, resulting in a total of 1,012 redundancies.

