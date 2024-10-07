Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Hampshire TGI Fridays sites will remain open following the announcement that 35 venues will close immediately.

Breal Capital and Calveton UK have acquired 51 restaurants after the group’s previous operator fell into administration.

Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Fridays UK, said: “The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole.

A total of 35 TGI Friday's restaurants in the UK are closing, including one in Scotland. Picture: PA | PA

“We are devastated for our colleagues who will be leaving TGIs and thank them for their loyalty and contribution during their time with us.

“We are doing everything possible to retain our team and support those impacted.”