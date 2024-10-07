TGI Fridays announces closure of 35 restaurants with Fareham and Southampton sites spared
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
TGI Fridays in Fareham and Southampton will remain open following a ‘rescue deal’ which can resulted in more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs.
Breal Capital and Calveton UK have acquired 51 restaurants after the group’s previous operator fell into administration.
Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Fridays UK, said: “The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole.
“We are devastated for our colleagues who will be leaving TGIs and thank them for their loyalty and contribution during their time with us.
“We are doing everything possible to retain our team and support those impacted.”
The restaurants that have been spared will save 2,400 jobs across the restaurant group. The 35 restaurants have been closed immediately, resulting in a total of 1,012 redundancies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.