News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
These are the trendiest restaurants in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.These are the trendiest restaurants in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.
These are the trendiest restaurants in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.

The 10 hottest and trendiest restaurants and pubs in Hampshire this November, according to OpenTable

Going to exclusive restaurants and pubs can be an amazing moment.
By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:12 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 18:12 GMT

You get to enjoy sumptuous food all while taking glorious pictures for social media. Booking website OpenTable collates the most popular venues and lists them every month.

On their website, they said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.

MORE LIKE THIS: 26 pictures of Christmas Winter wonderland at Keydell Nurseries

"We sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants.”

In no particular order, here are the ten trendiest restaurants and pubs in Hampshire.

Be sure to click through all the pages to find out the most popular places.

The Jack Russell, Faccombe, Andover, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.

1. The Jack Russell

The Jack Russell, Faccombe, Andover, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Reggina's Italian, Botley High Street, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.

2. Reggina's Italian

Reggina's Italian, Botley High Street, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Chequers, Eversley Close, Hook, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable..

3. The Chequers

The Chequers, Eversley Close, Hook, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Four London Road in Horndean is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. It specialises in stone baked pizzas and offers a variety of small plates.

4. Four London Road

Four London Road in Horndean is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. It specialises in stone baked pizzas and offers a variety of small plates. Photo: Rowans Hospice

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire