Going to exclusive restaurants and pubs can be an amazing moment.

You get to enjoy sumptuous food all while taking glorious pictures for social media. Booking website OpenTable collates the most popular venues and lists them every month.

On their website, they said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.

"We sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants.”

In no particular order, here are the ten trendiest restaurants and pubs in Hampshire.

Be sure to click through all the pages to find out the most popular places.

1 . The Jack Russell The Jack Russell, Faccombe, Andover, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Reggina's Italian Reggina's Italian, Botley High Street, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . The Chequers The Chequers, Eversley Close, Hook, is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable.. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Four London Road Four London Road in Horndean is one of the trendiest venue in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. It specialises in stone baked pizzas and offers a variety of small plates. Photo: Rowans Hospice Photo Sales