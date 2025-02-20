The 10 most booked restaurants in Hampshire according to OpenTable

These are the most popular restaurants with diners 🍴

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Hampshire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From Southampton to Winchester, here are the most booked restaurants in Hampshire according to OpenTable.

The Ivy in Winchester has a 4.5* rating from 12,586 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent high quality food. Couldn’t fault it! Service was excellent. Feel privileged to have “The Ivy” in Winchester. Very popular and the atmosphere is always buzzing. We’re local so will be visiting again very soon.”

1. The Ivy, Winchester

The Kara in Fleet has a 4.8* rating from 577 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “First visit having heard excellent reviews. Was not disappointed, stunning decor, friendly competent staff and the quality of food was second to none. Will be making further visits!”

2. The Kara, Fleet

Bill’s Restaurant & Bar in Southampton has a 4.6* rating from 1,424 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Another great meal at Bills. Good variety of choices on menu to suit the various needs of my party of 8. Staff quick to help and always friendly. Overall excellent as usual.”

3. Bill’s Restaurant & Bar, Southampton

Cote Brassiere in Basingstoke has a 4.5* rating from 37 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Absolutely fabulous service, ambience & food! We love this Cote. Outstanding in its field.”

4. Cote Brassiere, Basingtoke

