We have pulled together a list of the highest rated boozers according to reviews on Google.

The list includes the Portsmouth pubs with a 4.5 stars or higher rating.

Is your favourite pub on the list?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. The Meon The Meon in Meon Road, Southsea, PO4 8NN has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 75 ratings. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Eldon Arms Eldon Arms in Eldon Street, Southsea, PO5 4BS has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 243 ratings. Picture: Sarah Standing (180633-2292) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. The Lawrence Arms The Lawrence Arms in Lawrence Road, Southsea, PO5 1NU has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 331 ratings. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4. The Rose In June The Rose in June in Milton Road, Milton, PO3 6AR has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 345 ratings. Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales