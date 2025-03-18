The 17 best Fish & Chips shops in the Portsmouth area as voted for by The News readers

By Joe Williams
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST
Being a city by the sea, there are a number of fantastic fish and chip shops in the area.

But which one is your favourite? We put an appeal out on Facebook for our readers to pick what they think is the best fish and chip shop in the area, and you didn’t disappoint.

We had well over 200 responses with a spread of votes over a number of shops. To narrow it down, we selected the fish and chip shops that had been named by more than one person.

Despite a lot of shops being mentioned, there was one clear winner.

To check out the honourable mentions, check out the comments on our Facebook post.

Here are the 17 best fish and chip shops in the area as voted for by you:

Kingfisher was selected by two of our readers as great place to get fish and chips.

2. Kingfisher Fish and Chips

Kingfisher was selected by two of our readers as great place to get fish and chips. Photo: Google

Cowplain Fish Bar in Hazleton Way was voted for by two of our readers. Picture: Sarah Standing (010724-6350)

3. Cowplain Fish Bar

Cowplain Fish Bar in Hazleton Way was voted for by two of our readers. Picture: Sarah Standing (010724-6350) Photo: Sarah Standing

Denmead's Finest Fish And Chips in Hambledon Road, Denmead, got a couple of mentions by our readers who said it was the best fish and chip shop in the area.

4. Denmeads Finest Fish And Chips

Denmead's Finest Fish And Chips in Hambledon Road, Denmead, got a couple of mentions by our readers who said it was the best fish and chip shop in the area. Photo: Google

