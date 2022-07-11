Summer is well and truly here in Hampshire, with many flocking to the South East to enjoy the hot weather.
With the sunny skies set to continue for the foreseeable future, it is important to know where the best ice cream parlour is to grab a traditional 99 with a flake or your favourite flavour of homemade ice cream in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
MORE: 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth , 8 best places to go for bottomless brunch in the Portsmouth area
If your ice cream craving is taking over this summer, we've compiled together a list of some of the best ice cream parlours across the area to cool you down during the heatwave.
Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what’s on offer!