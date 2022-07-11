Here's a list of the best places to get an ice cream in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

The 9 best places for ice cream in Portsmouth and Hampshire, according to Google reviews

THERE is nothing better than enjoying an ice cream as you attempt to cool down during a heatwave.

By Charlotte Hawes
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:00 pm

Summer is well and truly here in Hampshire, with many flocking to the South East to enjoy the hot weather.

With the sunny skies set to continue for the foreseeable future, it is important to know where the best ice cream parlour is to grab a traditional 99 with a flake or your favourite flavour of homemade ice cream in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

If your ice cream craving is taking over this summer, we've compiled together a list of some of the best ice cream parlours across the area to cool you down during the heatwave.

Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what’s on offer!

1. Café in the Park, Landport

The Society of St James' Café in the Park, in Victoria Park, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 156 reviews on Google.

Photo: The Society of St James

2. Flintstones Tearooms, Emsworth

Flintstones Tearooms, on South Street, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 335 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Southsea Beach Café, Southsea

Southsea Beach Café, on Eastney Esplanade, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 2,534 reviews on Google.

Photo: JPI Media

4. Virdee’s Ice Cream and Pizza Parlour, Hayling Island

Virdee's Ice Cream and Pizza Parlour, on Rails Lane, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 191 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

