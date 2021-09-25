The 9 most Instagrammable bars and restaurants in Portsmouth area

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Sep 2021, 04:55 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:53 BST
THESE aesthetically pleasing bars are sure to be a hit on your Instagram due to their amazing interior and extravagant drink menus.

Portsmouth is home to some of the most Instagrammable bars and restaurants in the whole of Hampshire.

Whether it is a snazzy background that your after, an iconic flower wall to wow your followers or an extravagant cocktail that puts the standard pub pitchers to shame, the city has you covered.

Here's our list of the most Instagram-friendly bars and restaurants in the Portsmouth area.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see what picture perfect places would get you storming the Instagram algorithm.

Portsmouth has many bars and restaurants with amazing photo opportunities for your Instagram feed.

1. The Alchemist, Portsea

Portsmouth has many bars and restaurants with amazing photo opportunities for your Instagram feed. Photo: Sarah Standing

Gin and Olive, on Albert Road, sells some of the best cocktails and food in Southsea. Their frozen margarita's and food sharing boards are highly recommended and will look great on your Insta feed.

2. Gin and Olive, Southsea

Gin and Olive, on Albert Road, sells some of the best cocktails and food in Southsea. Their frozen margarita's and food sharing boards are highly recommended and will look great on your Insta feed. Photo: Gin and Olive

The Sherlock Bar, on Clarendon Road, is one for the Sherlock Holmes lovers. This bar is stylish and filled with Sherlock memorabilia that'll look great in any snaps.

3. Sherlock Bar, Southsea

The Sherlock Bar, on Clarendon Road, is one for the Sherlock Holmes lovers. This bar is stylish and filled with Sherlock memorabilia that'll look great in any snaps. Photo: Mike Cooter

Monty's, in Castle Road, is a restaurant and wine bar right in the heart of Southsea. The restaurant offers exquisite cuisine and the bar offers beautiful cocktails. They even have their own neon sign inside that is an Instagram hotspot for customers.

4. Monty's, Southsea

Monty's, in Castle Road, is a restaurant and wine bar right in the heart of Southsea. The restaurant offers exquisite cuisine and the bar offers beautiful cocktails. They even have their own neon sign inside that is an Instagram hotspot for customers. Photo: Paul Jacobs

