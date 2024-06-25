The Beach Club to close for 18 months due to Southsea Sea Defences
The Beachclub, which sits on Clarence Esplanade, has taken to social media to announce that it will be shutting its doors from October 20,2024. The closure comes as work on the Southsea Sea Defences continue.
The club said: “Sadly, after only three short but incredible years, as of October 20, 2024, we are being forced to close our doors for 18 months due to the sea defences. As a young but thriving business, we are sad to see our Beach Club family go so soon. But we are determined to make this our best summer yet, lets make the most of it.”
The sea defences is the UK’s biggest authority-led coastal defence project which is costing upwards of £180M. The project has been divided into phases with phase one starting back in September 2020 and the project is expected to take years to complete. The coastal scheme’s aim is to reduce the risk of flooding by improving the current sea defences.
The Beach Club is open on Monday to Thursday between 12pm and 8pm, Friday between 12pm and 5pm and then from 7pm until late, Saturday between 9am and 8pm and then on Sunday between 9am and 6pm. The cafe and restaurant offers a range of dishes including burgers, pizzas, breakfast and small bites.
