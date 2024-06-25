Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular beachfront cafe and restaurant has announced that it will be closing for 18 month near the end of the year.

The club said: “Sadly, after only three short but incredible years, as of October 20, 2024, we are being forced to close our doors for 18 months due to the sea defences. As a young but thriving business, we are sad to see our Beach Club family go so soon. But we are determined to make this our best summer yet, lets make the most of it.”

The sea defences is the UK’s biggest authority-led coastal defence project which is costing upwards of £180M. The project has been divided into phases with phase one starting back in September 2020 and the project is expected to take years to complete. The coastal scheme’s aim is to reduce the risk of flooding by improving the current sea defences.