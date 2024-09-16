The Big Eat 2025: Huge opportunity for food and drink vendors as applications open
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Big Eat 2025 has officially opened its application form for traders across Hampshire to pitch up at next May’s food festival which supports local charities. The food festival has been a hit over the past few years and the organisers are on the lookout for talented and upcoming food vendors.
The event will take place on May 24, 25 and 26 at the Royal Victoria Country Park in Netley - and this year’s event welcomed more than 28,000 people.
Jeremy Gaskin, director of the Big Eat CIC, said: "Participating in The Big Eat is not only an opportunity to serve up incredible produce, but also a chance for vendors to gain significant recognition throughout the Hampshire community.
“We had more than 28,000 attendees last year - meaning our festival is a fantastic way for Hampshire businesses to elevate their brand and connect with a passionate audience.
“The Big Eat has now established itself as a much-loved annual event that sees the community come together to celebrate good food and have good fun.”
Vendors will not only have the opportunity to showcase their delicious offerings to thousands of foodies, but will also be competing for a prestigious Hampshire Street Food Award, giving them the recognition they deserve throughout the county.
The Big Eat is also on the lookout for talented musicians and bands to join the lineup and bring their music to the vibrant festival atmosphere.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.