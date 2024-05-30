The Champagne Bar at Southsea Castle returns for summer
Enjoy a glass of fizz in a breathtaking landmark in Southsea which is not only equipped with stunning views but it is also rich in history.
As well as sipping cocktails, customers can also anjoy delicious treats from tapas and street food vendors which will be attending each week. There will be frozen margaritas and churros from the new Mexican-themed bar and if you are hoping for a chilled evening, you can relax in The Courtyard with acoustic music. There will also be a rooftop selfie sofa.
The lineup for the summer is:
Friday, May 31 Stacey Mogg plus Andy Muscat
Friday, June 7 Mama Funk plus Olivia Stevens
Friday, June 14 Lauren Stanley plus Floor Fillerz present Smooth Groove
Friday, June 21 Lucy Holland plus Amy Baker
Friday, June 28 Floor Fillerz plus Lucy Holland
Friday, July 5 Stacey Mogg plus Tom Baker-Martin
Friday, July 12 Mama Funk plus Lucy Holland
Friday, July 19 Soul Suspects plus Five Hours Apart
Friday, July 26 Floor Fillerz plus Amy Baker
Friday, August 2 Lauren Stanley plus Marley Blandford
Friday, August 9 Mama Funk plus Olivia Stevens
Friday, August 16 Lucy Holland plus Andy Muscat
Friday, August 30 Floor Fillerz plus Marley Blandford
Friday, September 6 Lauren Stanley plus Lucy Holland
Friday, September 13 Soul Suspects plus Floor Fillerz present Smooth Groove
Friday, September 20 Floor Fillerz plus Marley Blandford
