Published 30th May 2024
Excitement is building following the announcement that the Champagne Bar at Southsea Castle will be returning this summer.

Enjoy a glass of fizz in a breathtaking landmark in Southsea which is not only equipped with stunning views but it is also rich in history.

As well as sipping cocktails, customers can also anjoy delicious treats from tapas and street food vendors which will be attending each week. There will be frozen margaritas and churros from the new Mexican-themed bar and if you are hoping for a chilled evening, you can relax in The Courtyard with acoustic music. There will also be a rooftop selfie sofa.

The lineup for the summer is:

Friday, May 31 Stacey Mogg plus Andy Muscat

Friday, June 7 Mama Funk plus Olivia Stevens

Friday, June 14 Lauren Stanley plus Floor Fillerz present Smooth Groove

Friday, June 21 Lucy Holland plus Amy Baker

Friday, June 28 Floor Fillerz plus Lucy Holland

Friday, July 5 Stacey Mogg plus Tom Baker-Martin

Friday, July 12 Mama Funk plus Lucy Holland

Friday, July 19 Soul Suspects plus Five Hours Apart

Friday, July 26 Floor Fillerz plus Amy Baker

Friday, August 2 Lauren Stanley plus Marley Blandford

Friday, August 9 Mama Funk plus Olivia Stevens

Friday, August 16 Lucy Holland plus Andy Muscat

Friday, August 30 Floor Fillerz plus Marley Blandford

Friday, September 6 Lauren Stanley plus Lucy Holland

Friday, September 13 Soul Suspects plus Floor Fillerz present Smooth Groove

Friday, September 20 Floor Fillerz plus Marley Blandford

