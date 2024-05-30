Excitement is building following the announcement that the Champagne Bar at Southsea Castle will be returning this summer.

As well as sipping cocktails, customers can also anjoy delicious treats from tapas and street food vendors which will be attending each week. There will be frozen margaritas and churros from the new Mexican-themed bar and if you are hoping for a chilled evening, you can relax in The Courtyard with acoustic music. There will also be a rooftop selfie sofa.