Co-owners Alex Clark, Alice Priestley, Luke and Yasmin Hillman

Customers are flocking to The Crate at Trafalgar Wharf helping the fledgling eatery to flourish by embracing a community spirit promoted by a strong sustainability ethos. The owners used up-cycled materials where possible in the decoration of the premises and the bar on the terrace has a unique design crafted from a transformed shipping container.

Co-owners Alex Clark, Alice Priestley, Luke and Yasmin Hillman say they couldn't be more delighted with the way the local community has helped the business get off the ground since opening in February. Part of the inspiration for the business came when Alex and Alice toured the Far East and immersed themselves in the laid-back culture, atmosphere and cuisine of Indonesia.

Yasmin Hillman said it was heartening to see locals supporting The Crate as well as the firm's eco-friendly approach.

She added: ‘Considering we only opened in February we are thrilled with how quickly we have been taken to the hearts of the community.

‘Sustainability is all about the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs and it's great to bring an awareness to that.

‘We are a waterside location with stunning views of Portsmouth Harbour with a bar offering sit-down dining, takeaways and a unique community space.

‘Our team serve up great coffee and fresh delicious food, seven days a week to enjoy at the cafe, on the go or on the water. Our bar offers seasonal opening hours, evening food and a laid-back vibe for chilled beats and sun downers.’

The Crate Trafalgar is the second venture opened by the group after they launched The Crate in Bosham. And the partners haven’t ruled out expanding, inspired by customers’ enthusiasm for the concept.