The Churchillian in Portsdown Hill Road, near to Fort Widley, boasts some of the best and and most beautiful spots to drink in the views of the city – as well as Hayling Island and the Isle of Wight. Its fantastic south-facing bar area means you can enjoy the views across the Solent from inside the pub and its function room. But it also has a beer garden with outside tables where you can also enjoy the views, with an added bonus you would not expect – views of the South Downs.