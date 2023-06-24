The pub with the best views of Portsmouth, Hayling Island and the Isle of Wight - as well as the South Downs
The Churchillian in Portsdown Hill Road, near to Fort Widley, boasts some of the best and and most beautiful spots to drink in the views of the city – as well as Hayling Island and the Isle of Wight. Its fantastic south-facing bar area means you can enjoy the views across the Solent from inside the pub and its function room. But it also has a beer garden with outside tables where you can also enjoy the views, with an added bonus you would not expect – views of the South Downs.
Its proximity on the top of the hill means it also has views to the north with stunning countryside views including Southwick and parts of the South Downs National Park such as Butser Hill. The dog-friendly pub serves fantastic food, drinks – and even cocktails – so it really is a winning combination!
The Churchillian can be found at Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3LS and is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm. For more details visit: https://www.greatukpubs.co.uk/churchillian-cosham