Stubbington Greene King pub The Cuckoo Pint, in Cuckoo Lane, has reopened to the public on the 1st March following an exciting six-figure renovation designed to revitalise the existing site and give it a brand-new look and feel. The Cuckoo Pint closed its doors at the beginning of February and is now welcoming customers again following the completion of major works both inside and out.

The inside of the pub has received a complete makeover to create a “modern, welcoming atmosphere” for locals to enjoy, with enhanced features including new plush furniture, contemporary decoration and upgraded restrooms. According to the venuie, the layout remains inviting and open plan but is now divided into zones for different occasions to cater to all guests. The pub also offers Sky and TNT Sport and will be showing all major matches for sport fans to enjoy.

The Cuckoo Pint’s menu is unchanged following the revamp.The large garden area is also dog-friendly, meaning that those who want to bring their furry friends along for the fun as the weather heats up can do so, providing the guests are seated outdoors.

The pub also ran a competition on its social media channels to find The Cuckoo Pint’s ‘local hero’, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the grand opening. The winner was announced as local charity Sophie’s Legacy and Sophie’s mother cut the ribbon to officially re-open the pub to the local community on the morning of Friday 1st March.

NOW READ: Portsmouth shopping centre gives boost to local charity

Kate Hopkins, general manager of The Cuckoo Pint said: “Our team at The Cuckoo Pint are thrilled to have reopened our doors to Stubbington. The pub will remain a central hub in the local area, and we look forward to welcoming both new and regular customers to see the space’s exciting renovation. The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities and enjoy an even better drinking and dining experience than ever before.”

Alongside seasonal summer events such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Cuckoo Fest, The Cuckoo Pint hosts a regular programme of events, including weekly quiz and bingo nights plus monthly live music events.

The investment has provided several job opportunities to the local community and the pub team has increased by five new members at the front and back of house. Located a mile away from Hill Head Beach, the pub aims to be “a local hot spot for all occasions”.

You can visit the pub at 120 Cuckoo Lane, Stubbington, Hampshire, and for more information you can visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/hampshire/cuckoo-pint.

1 . The Cuckoo Pint Stubbington Greene King pub The Cuckoo Pint, in Cuckoo Lane, has reopened to the public on the 1st March following an exciting six-figure renovation designed to revitalise the existing site and give it a brand-new look and feel. Photo: Cuckoo Pint Photo Sales

2 . The Cuckoo Pint Stubbington Greene King pub The Cuckoo Pint, in Cuckoo Lane, has reopened to the public on the 1st March following an exciting six-figure renovation designed to revitalise the existing site and give it a brand-new look and feel. Photo: The Cuckoo Pint Photo Sales

3 . The Cuckoo Pint Stubbington Greene King pub The Cuckoo Pint, in Cuckoo Lane, has reopened to the public on the 1st March following an exciting six-figure renovation designed to revitalise the existing site and give it a brand-new look and feel. Photo: Cuckoo Pint Photo Sales