Stagecoach launches investigation after vehicle destroys bus shelter at Southsea Hoverport by Clarence Pier
and live on Freeview channel 276
The structure, near to the Southsea Hoverport at Clarence Pier, was smashed to pieces in the incident, which was reported to Portsmouth City Council on Thursday, October 19. The council has removed the bus shelter, which was completely destroyed in the incident.
Stagecoach South has now shed light on the collision – involving a Stagecoach vehicle – and said it will investigate the full circumstances surrounding it. Nobody was injured.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach South said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident whilst approaching the bus stop shelter at the Hovercraft terminal. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances.
"Events of this kind are extremely rare and, fortunately, nobody was injured".
A picture taken on Sunday, October 22 shows the shelter severely damaged with shards of glass scattered around the bent metal framework. By the following day, it had been removed by Portsmouth City Council, working with outdoor advertising firm Clear Channel - with only orange barriers demarking where it once stood.
A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: “We have been working with Clear Channel to ensure the safe removal of a damaged bus shelter after a recent incident. The damaged bus shelter has now been removed, and the bus stop is open again to Hoverbus passengers. Plans are underway to replace the bus shelter.”
The council also said the incident is “being looked into.”