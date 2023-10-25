Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The structure, near to the Southsea Hoverport at Clarence Pier, was smashed to pieces in the incident, which was reported to Portsmouth City Council on Thursday, October 19. The council has removed the bus shelter, which was completely destroyed in the incident.

Stagecoach South has now shed light on the collision – involving a Stagecoach vehicle – and said it will investigate the full circumstances surrounding it. Nobody was injured.

NOW READ: Clarence Pier bus shelter completely destroyed and removed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of a bus shelter have been removed from the seafront by Portsmouth City Council following an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident whilst approaching the bus stop shelter at the Hovercraft terminal. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances.

"Events of this kind are extremely rare and, fortunately, nobody was injured".

NOW READ: Storm Babet to be followed by more Portsmouth downpours

A picture taken on Sunday, October 22 shows the shelter severely damaged with shards of glass scattered around the bent metal framework. By the following day, it had been removed by Portsmouth City Council, working with outdoor advertising firm Clear Channel - with only orange barriers demarking where it once stood.

The remains of a bus shelter have been removed from the seafront by Portsmouth City Council following an incident.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: “We have been working with Clear Channel to ensure the safe removal of a damaged bus shelter after a recent incident. The damaged bus shelter has now been removed, and the bus stop is open again to Hoverbus passengers. Plans are underway to replace the bus shelter.”