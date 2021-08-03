The food hygiene ratings of 9 Portsmouth premises inspected since May
Food hygiene inspection have taken place at businesses across Portsmouth in recent months.
The ratings were introduced to give customers clear information about the hygiene standards of premises selling food.
Inspections are carried out by local authorities.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest that a premises can be awarded.
Here is what each one means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
See the ratings of 9 businesses visited by inspectors since May in Portsmouth in our gallery below.