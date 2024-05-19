Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is still time to nominate your favourite local restaurants to give them the chance to be featured in the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurant Awards.

The Good Food Guide works hard to shine a light on some of the best, but often overlooked, dining venues in the country that deserve a medal for what they offer. The 2024 Best Local Restaurant Awards is an opportunity to shout about your favourite local restaurant that dishes up some of the tastiest food you have ever had - and you can still nominate your favourite place.

Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “At The Good Food Guide we love making sure brilliant, under-the-radar restaurants that we know are sprinkled across the country have a chance to shine. We’re talking about those places you go back to time and time again, the ones you’d be sorry if they weren’t around anymore. Nominating them in these awards is a lovely way to lift them up and say thank you for all the good times.”

