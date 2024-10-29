The Hampshire Bowman permanently closes as landlords of 12 years leave to spend time with family
The Hampshire Bowman, Bishop’s Waltham, has been a beloved venue in the area for decades but the pub has sadly closed down permanently. The landlords, Mark and Chloe, have been running the pub since 2012 but on the pub’s website they have confirmed that they are stepping down to spend more time with their family.
A Facebook post on the Hampshire Bowman page said: “This is the last post we will be making. It has been our privilege to be custodians of this fantastic pub and we thank you for your custom and your good wishes.We are still going to be living in Bishops Waltham. Our children will still be going to school with your children.”
The pub was known for its brilliant range of ales and ciders as well as its warm and welcoming atmosphere that was always received well by customers.
The Hampshire Bowman website says: “After 12 successful years as Landlords of The Hampshire Bowman, we are leaving to spend more time with our three children.