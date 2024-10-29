A popular pub in the heart of Hampshire has officially closed its doors as the landlords step down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampshire Bowman, Bishop’s Waltham, has been a beloved venue in the area for decades but the pub has sadly closed down permanently. The landlords, Mark and Chloe, have been running the pub since 2012 but on the pub’s website they have confirmed that they are stepping down to spend more time with their family.

A Facebook post on the Hampshire Bowman page said: “This is the last post we will be making. It has been our privilege to be custodians of this fantastic pub and we thank you for your custom and your good wishes.We are still going to be living in Bishops Waltham. Our children will still be going to school with your children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire Bowman, in Dundridge near Bishop’s Waltham

The pub was known for its brilliant range of ales and ciders as well as its warm and welcoming atmosphere that was always received well by customers.

The Hampshire Bowman website says: “After 12 successful years as Landlords of The Hampshire Bowman, we are leaving to spend more time with our three children.