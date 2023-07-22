The Lighthouse Restaurant Gosport: A look inside this stunning 1940s ship which has been refurbished and transformed into a restaurant
The Lightship Restaurant and Bar – the first floating restaurant in the Solent - takes its name from its historic vessel structure and offers a high-end dining experience split across the decks of restored lightship the Mary Mouse 2, which acted as a floating lighthouse for other ships between the 1940s and 1990s. Cocktails and communal style dining will be served on the top deck from a chilled deli counter which includes seafood, charcuterie and cheese - while the fore deck and main mid deck restaurant offers more traditional a la carte dining in the non-traditional setting.
It also has its own parking area for diners visiting by boat and will be available for hire for special events.
The Lightship can be found at Haslar Marina, Gosport, PO12 1NU. For more information or to book a table visit www.thelightshiphaslar.co.uk/book, call 023 9400 6170 or email [email protected]