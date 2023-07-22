The Lightship Restaurant and Bar – the first floating restaurant in the Solent - takes its name from its historic vessel structure and offers a high-end dining experience split across the decks of restored lightship the Mary Mouse 2, which acted as a floating lighthouse for other ships between the 1940s and 1990s. Cocktails and communal style dining will be served on the top deck from a chilled deli counter which includes seafood, charcuterie and cheese - while the fore deck and main mid deck restaurant offers more traditional a la carte dining in the non-traditional setting.