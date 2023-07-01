The Lightship will open at Haslar Marina on Friday, June 30 and takes its name from its historic vessel structure. The high-end dining experience will be split across the decks of restored lightship the Mary Mouse 2, which acted as a floating lighthouse for other ships between the 1940s and 1990s. Cocktails and seafood platters will be served on the top deck while below diners will enjoy ‘intimate suppers’ in the mid-deck restaurant helmed by head chef Jamie Fegan.

Highlights from Jamie’s menu include British oysters served with a selection of dressings, crab ravioli served with lobster bisque and samphire, turbot fillet served with The Grange velouté, tempura rock oyster, pickled radish, asparagus and pea as well as pig cheek accompanied by chicory, apple, potato terrine, pea puree and cider jus.

The Lightship opens at Haslar Marina in Gosport on June 30.

The Lightship will offer a range of drinks from local producers including wines from The Grange, local beers and ales from Powder Monkey, gin from Mermaid Gin and rum from Solent Spirit. Cocktails on offer will include a selection of modern classics with a twist, including the Lightship Collins and a Smoked Old Fashioned, as well as signature serves including the Spring Garden and Tom Cat.

The top deck can accommodate 80 seated guests and has a seating area within the ship’s tower, while the inside mid-deck can host 70, with a further 30 outside. The vessel was previously home to Trinity’s, which closed in 2021. The Lightship is owned by boatfolk, who already run ‘The Creek’ in the marina. Click here to book.