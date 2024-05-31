The Lightship in Haslar Marina kicks off Summer with seafood platters, cocktails and live jazz
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lightship at Haslar Marina from boatfolk offers a unique dining experience aboard an iconic landmark on the Solent. Reopening for the summer season, The Lightship will serve up a refined twist on its a la carte offering, as well as an event series that promises delicious revelry for all, with unparalleled views across The Solent and the historic Portsmouth Harbour.
With its idyllic position on the English waters, this iconic venue transforms Portsmouth’s historic 1940’s ex-Trinity House lightvessel into a destination restaurant with 1940’s gastronomic flair. The Lightship offers both a high-end dining experience mid-deck and a more relaxed, drop-in spot on the top deck for seafood platters and cocktails with a vibrant atmosphere and a sunset backdrop.
The menu consists of South Coast halibut with clams, lardon and saffron cream, fruit de mer with lobster, langoustines, king prawns, oysters, smoked salmon, cockles and lobster frites with lobster hollandaise, garden salad and frites.
There will also be live jazz music and a range of drinks on offer including smoked peach bramble and Earl Grey martini.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.