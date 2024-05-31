Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new dining experience is coming to Gosport for the summer - and it is a gorgeusly romantic venue.

The Lightship at Haslar Marina from boatfolk offers a unique dining experience aboard an iconic landmark on the Solent. Reopening for the summer season, The Lightship will serve up a refined twist on its a la carte offering, as well as an event series that promises delicious revelry for all, with unparalleled views across The Solent and the historic Portsmouth Harbour.

With its idyllic position on the English waters, this iconic venue transforms Portsmouth’s historic 1940’s ex-Trinity House lightvessel into a destination restaurant with 1940’s gastronomic flair. The Lightship offers both a high-end dining experience mid-deck and a more relaxed, drop-in spot on the top deck for seafood platters and cocktails with a vibrant atmosphere and a sunset backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lightship in Haslar Marina is returning for the summer season and guests can expect live jazz, seafood and cocktails.

The menu consists of South Coast halibut with clams, lardon and saffron cream, fruit de mer with lobster, langoustines, king prawns, oysters, smoked salmon, cockles and lobster frites with lobster hollandaise, garden salad and frites.