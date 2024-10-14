Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portchester taphouse has created its very first pale ale - and named it after ‘controversial’ roadworks.

The new beer has taken on the name ‘Cams Roadworks’ after the ongoing road improvements being made at Cams Hill. The work, which is ongoing, has resulted in significant delays and it has been the topic of conversation amongst locals for the past year.

The recently-brewed 'Cams Roadworks' pale ale, named after the long-running local talking point. Picture: Mike Cooter (121024) | Mike Cooter

Co-owners, Phil Stenning and Brewer Elliott Carrington, have been blown away with how well the new 4.3 per cent pale ale has been received. Elliot said ‘it’s just gone out the door’.

The micro-brewery made nine casks of the beer and sold in record time with only one cask left.

Phil said: “We named it after a controversial road development that’s been going on for the last year. It’s spoken about pretty much daily on the local Facebook community pages and we saw it as a little marketing opportunity for us to be able to advertise our first beer.

Pub owners, Phil Stenning (43) and Brewer Elliott Carrington (31) at The Portcullis Taphouse in Portchester. Picture: Mike Cooter (121024) | Mike Cooter

“The beer we’ve made we will make again but we’ll re-name it - it’s gone down really well.

“Cams Roadworks seemed a fitting title for the first one, it’s almost like our little bit of satire towards the development.”

The taphouse’s new micro-brewery is operating out of a 20-foot shipping container at the back of the pub - and the co-owners are over the moon with it.

If you are on the hunt for a taste of the Cams Roadworks beer, it is being stocked at The Gate Craft Bar in Park Gate, The Hole in The Wall in Southsea and West Street Alehouse in Fareham.