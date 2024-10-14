The Porticullis Taphouse launches first pale ale named after Cams Hill roadworks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Porticullis Taphouse, located in West Street, has celebrated the establishment of its on-site micro brewery and the launch of its first pale ale.
The new beer has taken on the name ‘Cams Roadworks’ after the ongoing road improvements being made at Cams Hill. The work, which is ongoing, has resulted in significant delays and it has been the topic of conversation amongst locals for the past year.
Co-owners, Phil Stenning and Brewer Elliott Carrington, have been blown away with how well the new 4.3 per cent pale ale has been received. Elliot said ‘it’s just gone out the door’.
The micro-brewery made nine casks of the beer and sold in record time with only one cask left.
Phil said: “We named it after a controversial road development that’s been going on for the last year. It’s spoken about pretty much daily on the local Facebook community pages and we saw it as a little marketing opportunity for us to be able to advertise our first beer.
“The beer we’ve made we will make again but we’ll re-name it - it’s gone down really well.
“Cams Roadworks seemed a fitting title for the first one, it’s almost like our little bit of satire towards the development.”
The taphouse’s new micro-brewery is operating out of a 20-foot shipping container at the back of the pub - and the co-owners are over the moon with it.
If you are on the hunt for a taste of the Cams Roadworks beer, it is being stocked at The Gate Craft Bar in Park Gate, The Hole in The Wall in Southsea and West Street Alehouse in Fareham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.