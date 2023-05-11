News you can trust since 1877
Stunning skies. Southsea looking west to the Spinnaker Tower taken by Colin Farmery /@CocoFoto.eu InstagramStunning skies. Southsea looking west to the Spinnaker Tower taken by Colin Farmery /@CocoFoto.eu Instagram
11 stunning views and beauty spots that will make you fall in love with Portsmouth

There are so many impressive buildings and stunning landmarks that make you fall in love with Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Feb 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 19:56 BST

From beautiful scenery, eye-catching architecture and historic landmarks, Portsmouth and its surrounding area are home to some truely amazing views.

Some of them are more popular than others, with some locations being true hidden gems.

Here are 11 views that will make you fall in love with Portsmouth (all over again).

Be sure to click through all the gallery pages to see the beautiful images.

The views are always gorgeous from the top of Portsdown Hill.

1. Portsdown Hill

The views are always gorgeous from the top of Portsdown Hill. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Spinnaker Tower always looks stunning when light up, and the views from the top are always worth the wait.

2. Spinnaker Tower

The Spinnaker Tower always looks stunning when light up, and the views from the top are always worth the wait. Photo: Keith Woodland

The Camber Dock is one of the most iconic places in Old Portsmouth.

3. The Camber Dock

The Camber Dock is one of the most iconic places in Old Portsmouth. Photo: -

Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit. Instagram: @Alison_Jacqueline_Imagery

4. Stokes Bay

Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit. Instagram: @Alison_Jacqueline_Imagery Photo: Alison Charlton

