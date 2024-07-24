With the summer sunshine here (again we hope!) here are our editor’s picks of some of the best for you to try across the city and its surrounding towns and villages:
1. Pubs, cafes and restaurants with the best views
Editor's picks of some of the pubs, cafes and restaurants with the best viewsPhoto: The News
2. The Churchillian
The Churchillian on the top of Portsdown Hill offers amazing views over Portsmouth and the Solent on its south side, but also wonderful views of the South Downs from its garden on the north side. So whether you want the sea or the countryside, this place has it covered!Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Southsea Beach Café
Southsea Beach Cafe on Eastney Esplanade is a great place to visit on a sunny day with fabulous views out across the Solent.Photo: -
4. The A Bar
The A Bar in White Hart Road is a little gem in Old Portsmouth with its position on the cobbled streets helping to create a bit of a continental feel. It has recently undergone a huge transformation so is certainly one to pop on the list to visit if you have not already.Photo: Google
