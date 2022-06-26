Here is a list of the top 10 Sunday roast destinations in Portsmouth that have been given a 4.0+ or above rating on Google.
1. The Eastney Tavern
4.6 - ‘One of the best Sunday roasts in Portsmouth. Great atmosphere. Proper pub!’
Address: 100 Cromwell Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO4 9PN
Photo: -
2. King Street Tavern
4.6 - ‘The food was outstanding and would definitely recommend. As we are frequent visitors to the area we shall make sure we book every time we come down.’
Address: King Street Tavern, 70 King St, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 4EH
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Huis Belgian Bar And Kitchen
4.6 - ‘The food and service is top notch. The slow roasted pork is epic.’
Address: 62 Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 1JG.
Photo: -
4. Abarbistro
4.6 - ‘Great to drop in for a delicious Sunday roast. As always, a winning meal.’
Address: Lombard Terrace, 58 White Hart Rd, Old Portsmouth, PO1 2JA
Photo: Keith Woodland