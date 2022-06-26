Roast lamb dinner with vegetables gravy and mint sauce

The top 10 places to go for a Sunday roast in Portsmouth, as rated by Google reviews

The Sunday roast is worshipped by Brits across the country, but it takes a level of finesse to get the right roast combination.

By Sophie Lewis
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:50 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:51 am

Here is a list of the top 10 Sunday roast destinations in Portsmouth that have been given a 4.0+ or above rating on Google.

1. The Eastney Tavern

4.6 - ‘One of the best Sunday roasts in Portsmouth. Great atmosphere. Proper pub!’ Address: 100 Cromwell Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO4 9PN

Photo: -

2. King Street Tavern

4.6 - ‘The food was outstanding and would definitely recommend. As we are frequent visitors to the area we shall make sure we book every time we come down.’ Address: King Street Tavern, 70 King St, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 4EH

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Huis Belgian Bar And Kitchen

4.6 - ‘The food and service is top notch. The slow roasted pork is epic.’ Address: 62 Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 1JG.

Photo: -

4. Abarbistro

4.6 - ‘Great to drop in for a delicious Sunday roast. As always, a winning meal.’  Address: Lombard Terrace, 58 White Hart Rd, Old Portsmouth, PO1 2JA

Photo: Keith Woodland

