Are you a deep pan lover or more of a thin crust connoisseur? Portsmouth has many pizza joints that serve up the best slices in the city.

If you’re struggling to choose the best place to order a pizza from tonight, we have put together a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants, according to Google Reviews.

Here are the best places for a pizza in Portsmouth:

1. Giorgio's, Waterlooville Giorgio's, on London road, was rated 4.9 out of five with 274 reviews on Google

2. Arty's, Gosport Arty's, on Weevil Lane, was rated 4.7 out of five from 445 reviews on Google.

3. The Greenwich Brewpub, Southsea The Greenwich Brewpub, on Osbourne Road, was rated 4.7 out of five with 149 reviews on Google.

4. Soprano's, Southsea Soprano's, on Palmerston Road, was rated 4.6 out of five from 338 reviews on Google.