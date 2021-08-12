Chinese takeaway is always a popular family favourite, with everything from vegetable spring rolls, to chicken chow mein.

If you’re struggling to decide where to order from tonight, we’ve put together a list of the top 12 in the city according to Google reviews.

To see what restaurants in Portsmouth are the best, check out all the pictures down below.

1. Golden Tree, Fratton The Golden Tree, on New Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 24 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Yuan Siu, Southsea Yuan Siu, on St James's road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 73 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Dim Sum Hut, Portsmouth Dim Sum Hut, on Commercial Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 34 reviews on Google Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Wok and Chips, Southsea Wok and Chips, on Winter Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 82 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo