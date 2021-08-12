Has your favourite Chinese takeaway made the top 11?

The top 11 best Chinese restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

There are many Chinese takeaways to pick from in Portsmouth – but which one is the best?

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:45 pm

Chinese takeaway is always a popular family favourite, with everything from vegetable spring rolls, to chicken chow mein.

If you’re struggling to decide where to order from tonight, we’ve put together a list of the top 12 in the city according to Google reviews.

To see what restaurants in Portsmouth are the best, check out all the pictures down below.

1. Golden Tree, Fratton

The Golden Tree, on New Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 24 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Yuan Siu, Southsea

Yuan Siu, on St James's road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 73 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3. Dim Sum Hut, Portsmouth

Dim Sum Hut, on Commercial Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 34 reviews on Google

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Wok and Chips, Southsea

Wok and Chips, on Winter Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 82 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
