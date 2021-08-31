The best takeaways in Portsmouth have been rated on Google Reviews.

The top 11 best takeaways in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

If you fancy a treat this evening, Portsmouth has many takeaway options to choose from

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 2:12 pm

Whether you are craving a curry or fancy a fish and chip supper, Portsmouth has many takeaway options to satisfy all your take out needs.

We have put together a list of the top 11 takeaways in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews.

1. Cosham Balti House, Drayton

Cosham Balti House, an Indian takeaway on Tregaron Avenue, was rated 4.8 out of five from 519 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor

Mehmet Kitchen, a Turkish restaurant on Copnor Road, was rated 4.8 out of five from 56 reviews on Google.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Bengal Spice, Southsea

Bengal Spice, an Indian restaurant on Highland Road, was rated 4.8 out of five from 37 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Paanchi, Fratton

Paanchi, an Indian street kitchen on Fratton Road, was rated 4.7 out of five from 99 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

