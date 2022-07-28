Whether you are craving a curry or fancy a fish and chip supper, Portsmouth has many takeaway options to satisfy all your take out needs.

We have put together a list of the top 9 takeaways in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see if you can spot your favourite takeaway.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Cosham Balti House, Drayton Cosham Balti House, an Indian takeaway on Tregaron Avenue, was rated 4.8 out of five from 673 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor Mehmet Kitchen, a Turkish restaurant on Copnor Road, was rated 4.8 out of five from 141 reviews on Google. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Bengal Spice, Southsea Bengal Spice, an Indian restaurant on Highland Road, was rated 4.7 out of five from 47 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Sakura, Southsea Sakura, a Japanese restaurant on Albert Road, was rated 4.6 out of five from 1,124 reviews on Google. Photo: - Photo Sales