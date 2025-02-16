These 13 pubs including The Phoenix will impress out of towners with their spectacular interiors

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:13 BST
There’s nothing like a traditional pub that has heaps of character and a spectacular interior.

From The Phoenix to The Fox and Hounds, Hampshire is home to some absolutely brilliant boozers that have sensational interiors. Whether you are looking for a warm and cosy family spot or a quirky place for a drink, there is something for everyone.

Here are 13 lovely Hampshire pubs that have wonderful interiors:

1. Iconic Portsmouth Pubs

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, looks absolutely sensational following its recent refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. The Still and West, Portsmouth

Titchfield Mill at Mill Lane, Titchfield, is a popular venue in the area and it has a brilliant interior.

3. The Titchfield Mill - Titchfield

The Ropermaker along the Havant Road in Emsworth, is a spectacular place in the area that deserves a visit. Picture: Sarah Standing (230724-7719)

4. The Ropermaker, Emsworth

